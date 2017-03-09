Tennesseans to receive visit from President Trump; tickets available now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The newly elected President will be at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium next Wednesday evening, March 15th.

The event will start at 6:30 P.M. Central time, although the doors will open at 3:30 P.M.

The Tennessee Republican Party released the following statement from Chairman Scott Golden regarding the announcement of President Trump’s Nashville Rally:

“I am very excited about President Trump’s Nashville visit next Wednesday. In November, Tennesseans decidedly aligned with his America First agenda giving him a 26 point margin of victory. That agenda is off to a great start with the American private sector adding over half a million new jobs in the first 2 months of 2017. I welcome him back to the Volunteer State as he continues his efforts to show us he is a President for all Americans.”

For a link to buy tickets, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/nashville-tn/.