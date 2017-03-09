Tatum, Allen lead Duke comeback vs Louisville, 81-77

Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket agains Louisville forward Deng Adel (22) and Ray Spalding (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Grayson Allen provided an emotional lift during a second-half comeback as No. 14 Duke beat No. 10 Louisville 81-77 Thursday to setup a semifinal match with North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils (25-8) will play No. 1 seed North Carolina for the third time this season on Friday night at Barclays Center.

Deng Adel scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Louisville (24-8), which led by a dozen with 13 minutes left but struggled from the free-throw (15 for 26) and 3-point lines (4 for 21). Still, the Cardinals had a chance to tie it late, but Quentin Snider missed a shot with 4 seconds left as he leaned into a defender trying to draw contact.

Allen scored 18 points, his best outing in a month, and ACC leading scorer Luke Kennard had 24. For the second straight game, Kennard made big shots down the stretch for Duke.

The sophomore’s 3 with 4:45 left in the second half gave Duke its first lead, 73-70, since the end of the first. Tatum’s 3 with 2:20 left made it 78-73 for the Blue Devils.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils aren’t very deep, playing mostly six players, but they dealt with foul trouble for Frank Jackson and were still able to rally against a deep Louisville team that thrives on tenacious pressure defense.

Louisville: This was just the program’s second ACC Tournament game since joining the conference three years ago. The Cardinals were one-and-done in their first ACC Tournament in 2015, followed by a self-imposed postseason ban because of NCAA violations. Another one-and-done should eliminate any outside hopes the Cardinals had of grabbing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

GRAYSON’S DAY

Every move Allen makes gets scrutinized since he was suspended earlier this season for tripping an opponent for the third time in his career.

The fiery junior guard drew technical fouls in each of his last two games, including a scoreless outing in 12 foul-troubled minutes against Clemson on Wednesday.

Against Louisville, Allen, who has been nursing a sore ankle, played like his old self. He was booed by opposing fans every time he stepped on the floor, especially with so many North Carolina fans scouting out their next opponent. Duke fans — and there were plenty at Brooklyn’s Barclays, too — would try to drown it out with cheers.

Allen was fouled shooting a 3 with 8:58 left, a call that got about equal parts boos and hoots. As he shot his free throws, there were boos. After each make, cheers. He cut the lead to 64-61 by the time he was done and then went to the bench where his teammates all got to their feet to greet him with hand slaps and pats on the back.

MILESTONE FOR K

Duke coach Mike Kryzyewski earned his 59th ACC Tournament victory to pass North Carolina’s Dean Smith for the most in conference history.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils and Tar Heels split two regular-season matchups.

Louisville: Will find out its next opponent on Selection Sunday.

