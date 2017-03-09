Remembering Edward R. Murrow's historic McCarthy report

Legendary CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow aired a piece of television history 63 years ago on Thursday.

On March 9, 1954, “See It Now” examined the methods of Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Using McCarthy’s own words, the broadcast documented his abusive conduct of Senate hearings into alleged communist subversion.

Murrow’s on-screen summation helped bring McCarthy down.

“The actions of the junior senator from Wisconsin have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies,” Murrow said. “And whose fault is that? Not really his. He didn’t create this situation of fear; he merely exploited it – and rather successfully.

“Cassius was right. ‘The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves.’ Good night and good luck.”