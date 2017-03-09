Police arrest suspect in weekend holdup with a knife

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in a robbery with a knife on Saturday night.

Investigators say a man was walking to his car on Cherry street around 10:30 on Saturday.

He says two men approached him with a large knife and demanded money.

He gave them his wallet, phone and car keys.

Investigators say Romeo Romell Perkins used the victim’s credit card.

When they picked him up last night, investigators say he admitted to robbing the victim with the knife.

He was charged with Aggravated Robbery and credit card fraud.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the case.