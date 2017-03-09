Ohio town evicting 100-pound potbellied pig

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — Officials in New Carlisle are evicting a family’s 100-pound potbellied pig, saying livestock are not allowed within city limits.

City officials recently sent the family a letter telling them pigs of all types are considered livestock and not allowed to live inside city limits, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.

“She’s in our family; she’s like a dog, a cat,” said Misti Hedrick, who added that she plans to start a petition to bring changes to the livestock ban before voters as early as the August ballot. Meanwhile, Hedrick is seeking a temporary home for Olive.

Vice Mayor John Krabacher says having the pig in New Carlisle could open the door to other farm animals being kept within the city.