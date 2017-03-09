Ohio town evicting 100-pound potbellied pig

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio  — Officials in New Carlisle are evicting a family’s 100-pound potbellied pig, saying livestock are not allowed within city limits. 

City officials recently sent the family a letter telling them pigs of all types are considered livestock and not allowed to live inside city limits, CBS affiliate WHIO reports

“She’s in our family; she’s like a dog, a cat,” said Misti Hedrick, who added that she plans to start a petition to bring changes to the livestock ban before voters as early as the August ballot. Meanwhile, Hedrick is seeking a temporary home for Olive.

Vice Mayor John Krabacher says having the pig in New Carlisle could open the door to other farm animals being kept within the city.

Share:

Related Videos

27 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co School Board Meeting district proposal
Read More»
Hamilton County EMS
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County EMS attends annual awards banquet
Read More»
44 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Volkswagen set to plead guilty in investigation
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now