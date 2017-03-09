NYPD's John Miller on JCC threats, cost of protecting Trump Tower

March 9, 2017, 7:32 AM | The JCC Association of North America says more than 100 phoned or email threats have been received in more than 30 states since January. NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counter-terrorism John Miller joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what needs to be done to stop the threats. He also explains why the federal government needs to reimburse the NYPD for costs related to protecting Trump Tower.