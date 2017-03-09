Morning fire closes the American Job Center in Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – An early morning fire shut down the state American Job Center in Athens on Thursday.

The building is at 410 Congress Parkway North.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading, but there was extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has temporarily closed the facility.

State officials say the mobile American Job Center from Chattanooga was sent to Athens to provide continue job services for McMinn County.

“We currently do not know how long the job center in Athens will be closed and we need to continue providing services in McMinn County, so the decision was made to bring in the mobile job center,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips.

The mobile center is set up in the parking lot on Congress Parkway North.

They’ll be there at least through next week.

State officials say the facility could remain closed for up to four months.

“The community rallied together and quickly came up with a plan to continue these much needed jobs services in the McMinn County area,” Commissioner Phillips said. “We are appreciative of everyone’s willingness to help in the hours, days and weeks after this fire.”