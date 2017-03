ATASCOCITA, Texas — A man was found dead on the grounds of a Houston-area elementary school Thursday, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

Police responded early Thursday to Oaks Elementary School in Atascocita. The Humble Independent School District said classes have been canceled for the day.

The district said in a statement that the unidentified man appears to have committed suicide.

The body was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

Other schools in the district will have classes as scheduled.