Luther Random Act of Kindness Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This would have been the 95th birthday of Luther Masingill.

We like to keep him memory alive by celebrating random acts of kindness on the day.

Luther spent his life performing them, before we came up with a name for it.

This story is one example.

In March of 1990, he heard about some Midwestern college students who broke down in Chattanooga on their way to Spring Break in Florida.

He put them on the radio to share their plight, and Chattanoogans stepped up to send them on their way.