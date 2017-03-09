HCSO Asks for Community Assistance in Locating Hixson Storage Facility Theft Suspect

Hamilton County, TN (Press Release) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to help solve a recent theft from a business in the Hixson area.

 

In the early morning hours on Saturday, February 25, multiple units of a storage facility were broken into and numerous items stolen.

 

The storage facility’s security camera captured an image of the suspect, who was driving a U-Haul truck, as he entered the facility.

 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual in the photograph is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.

