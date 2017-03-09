Hamilton Co School Board Meeting district proposal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The big topic at the Hamilton County School Board Meeting today was a proposal for Signal Mountain and Red Bank to become independent school districts.

The school board and both red bank and signal mountain committees are currently in the process of doing a study. This study will allow the zones to consider if separating from Hamilton County will be beneficial or feasible. So far it is still in the early phases of consideration.

A budget has been proposed, but some school board members don’t it working in favor for red bank and signal mountain.

“They haven’t included the properties or the buildings in their budget and they haven’t included the exceptional needs and they have great exceptional needs programs up there and I don’t think their including all the resources yet that they get from Hamilton County”

No official plans have been made to separate until the proposed budget can be fixed.

We will update as more information becomes available.