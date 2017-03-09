Fortune reveals 100 best companies to work for

Google tops Fortune’s 20th annual list of the 100 best companies to work for. The rankings are based on employee surveys of more than 232,000 workers among more than 1,000 companies. The rankings address company culture, employee engagement, fairness and talent development, among other factors.

Here are the top 10 companies:

1. Google – Mountain View, California

2. Wegmans Food Markets – Rochester, New York

3. The Boston Consulting Group – Boston, Massachusetts

4. Baird – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5. Edward Jones – St. Louis, Missouri

6. Genetech – San Francisco, California

7. Ultimate Software – Weston, Florida

8. Salesforce – San Francisco, California

9. Acuity Insurance – Sheboygan, Wisconsin

10. Quicken Loans – Detroit, Michigan

