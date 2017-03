CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled a blaze at a home on East 8th Street.

It happened at 1133 E. 8th Street at 1:42 AM.

Flames were shooting out of the windows on one side of the home when they arrived.

They searched the house for victims, but didn’t find anyone inside.

20 firefighters from five different fire companies got it under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.