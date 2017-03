March 9, 2017, 7:00 AM | A deadly windstorm causes havoc from Illinois to New York, as wind gusts send trucks and airplanes skidding. Also, after a marathon overnight debate, the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare clears its first hurdle. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.