CPD investigates gunshot crime scene

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the 3000 block of E 34th St on the report of a person who had been shot.

The victim, 20-year-old Desmond Jarrett, arrived at a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle, where he was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was released from the hospital shortly thereafter.

Police were able to speak to the victim who advised them of the crime scene location. The victim was unable to give suspect information or motivation.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident and were able to locate the crime scene

If you have information regarding this shooting, please call Police. You can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.