American Dream Concert acts named

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 5th annual American Dream Concert will feature Yacht Rock Revue and Jason D. Williams.

The concert will be on April 22nd at Engel Stadium at 6PM.

The American Dream Concert supports veterans and benefits UTC’s College of Business Veterans Entrepreneurship Program.

Tickets are $20. You can buy them at Harry T’s and online at www.riverbendfestival.com.

Yacht Rock Revue:

The Atlanta-based band is called the ‘Greatest Show on Surf’ and known as the finest tribute to ‘70s light rock to ever perform. Their spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the rest of the Time-Life Infomercial Catalog have enthralled fans across the United States. By blurring the lines between a tribute, an original act, and a comedic troupe, the Yacht Rock Revue has forged a unique niche market and a special bond with their fans, especially those in Chattanooga.

Jason D. Williams:

A wild man onstage, Williams credits influences like Jerry Lee Lewis, Moon Mullican, Memphis Slim and Al Jolson, for helping to develop his vast repertoire and seemingly endless energy.

Williams says, “I’ve always welcomed the comparisons; my influences were some of the greatest entertainers ever to be seen.”

The UTC College of Business VEP is one of only four programs in the country to provide veterans the opportunity to translate past military knowledge and skillsets into valuable entrepreneurial skills. Through online education and ‘boot camp’ style classes, veterans develop practical professional capabilities as they prepare to launch or grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.utc.edu/vep.