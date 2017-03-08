Weather Update: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Sunshine and pleasant weather ahead for the mid-week – then an unsettled weekend.

Expect decreasing clouds and drier weather through the morning. It will be cooler by morning with lows 40-43.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather in store for Wednesday, with highs back in the upper 60’s. Clear and chilly Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30’s.

More sunshine and warmer weather for Thursday with highs in the low 70’s. A few late night showers will pass through overnight into early Friday morning, then drier and mild for much of your Friday.

Now for the weekend: Things will get unsettled with increasing clouds and another area of rain most likely late Saturday through Sunday morning, followed by drier and cooler weather for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.