Vols Need to Carry Competitive Fire to SEC Tournament

If not for a huge rally against Alabama last Saturday, the Vols would have had no momentum at all going into the SEC tournament.

Tennessee had lost three straight before pulling out the win against the Tide.

The Vols carry a 16-15 record into their match-up against Georgia tomorrow afternoon in Nashville.

UT lost by one point to the Dawgs last month.

Tennessee likely has to win the SEC tournament to grab a spot in the Big Dance.

But the Vols will face a Georgia team that’s in a similar position.

The Bulldogs overall record is 18-13.

Said Barnes:”And they’re going to find out that Georgia an d every team there, they want to keep playing. And so it gets down to you better have that competitive fire and willingness to want to do what you have to do to win. That’s what conference tournaments are about. We’ve seen crazy things happen, but the fact is you’ve got to go do it.”

Georgia and Tennessee tip at 1pm from Bridgstone Arena in Nashville.