Update: Ooltewah Rape Scandal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Ooltewah High School staff members, who were indicted in the pool cue rape of a student, won’t go to trial until next year.

Attorneys for the coaches, athletic director and the Hamilton county school board were in federal court this morning. Judge Travis McDonough set June 4th 2018 as the trial date.

Two basketball players who police say were sexually assault during a trip to Sevier county in December of 2015 are the plaintiffs. Their attorneys say the school and the district allowed a culture of bullying over the years.

Judge McDonough pledged to move the case quickly when it comes to his court.