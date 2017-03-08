Statue of Liberty going dark lights up Twitter

NEW YORK – It was lights out for the Statue of Liberty for a while Tuesday night, reports CBS New York.

Aside from Lady Liberty’s crown and torch, an EarthCam live stream showed the Statue of Liberty standing in New York Harbor cloaked in darkness.

Twitter users noticed, including CBS News’ Brendan McHugh:

Statue of Liberty is dark. No one’s quite sure why yet pic.twitter.com/HyIMGzTKGh — Brendan McHugh (@McHugh) March 8, 2017

But then things returned to normal. McHugh tweeted, “Lights are back on folks. Still no reason why they went off in the first place.”

Many social media users speculated on the cause. Some tweeting foes of President Trump’s travel ban speculated, no doubt tongue-in-cheek, that the world famous landmark was joining their cause.

But National Park Service spokesperson Jerry Willis said in a statement late Tuesday night that, “A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight. The outage was most likely due to work related to

an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects. We will be able to confirm the cause when crews return to the island Wednesday morning.”