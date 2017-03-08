Southern California overdue for major earthquake, study says

March 8, 2017, 7:35 AM | Geologists are out with a startling warning that Southern California is overdue for a major and possibly catastrophic earthquake. A new study says it’s expected to hit along the San Andreas Fault north of Los Angeles. It could have a magnitude of 7.5 or higher. CBS News science and futurist contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at the City University of New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the threat.