Southern California overdue for major earthquake, study says

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Geologists are out with a startling warning that Southern California is overdue for a major and possibly catastrophic earthquake. A new study says it’s expected to hit along the San Andreas Fault north of Los Angeles. It could have a magnitude of 7.5 or higher. CBS News science and futurist contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at the City University of New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the threat.

Share:

Related Videos

election
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Election Coverage Reactions from Candidates
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Election officials say voter turnout down in Chattanooga
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee Lady Flames Earn First Ever Bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now