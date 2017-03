ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) – Rossville police are investigating a shooting on state line road that happened after 1:00 P.M. today, March 8th.

The victim was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronouced dead.

After a brief search, Rossville Police now have a suspect in custody.

WITNESSES TELL News 12 the incident may have started from an argument over social media.