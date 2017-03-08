Rock arch collapses into sea after storm

VALLETTA, Malta — The Azure Window, a natural rock arch which jutted onto the sea off Malta and was a backdrop for the “Game of Thrones” TV series, has collapsed in a storm.

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted his “heartbreaking” sadness at the loss Wednesday of one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Gozo.

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File photo

No one was injured.

Geologist Peter Gatt said the limestone pillar supporting the arch gave way. He attributed the collapse to years of erosion by both under- and over-ground sea swells.

The window also served as a backdrop in the 1981 movie “Clash of the Titans.”

With parts of the rock formation crumbling over the years, the government last month enacted €1,500 fines ($2,300) for anyone caught walking across the arch.