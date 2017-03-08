Redskins re-sign tight end Vernon Davis to 3-year contract

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Md. The Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis.

According to Davis’ Snapchat, it’s a three-year deal. The team announced the contract early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — When Vernon Davis mentioned after his 11th NFL season that he’d like to play six more, it brought some laughs.

He wasn’t kidding.

Davis believes he can play for more than another half-decade and took a big step toward that goal by re-signing with the Washington Redskins on a three-year contract. The 33-year-old revealed the length of the deal on his Snapchat account late Tuesday night, and the team announced the new contract Wednesday morning.

The Washington native revitalized his career last season with the Redskins, starting 14 games and catching 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 seasons, the Maryland product has 505 receptions for 6,424 yards and 57 touchdowns.

“I felt like I just fell in love with the game all over again,” he said.

Davis was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos in 2015 and won the Super Bowl as a complementary player. The Broncos let him go, allowing him to sign with the Redskins last year.

“I didn’t think I had anything to prove,” Davis said in January. “I know there was a lot of speculation about me being able to play the game still and a lot of people saying I was getting older and this and that. Of course that was fire. It fueled me to continue to go forward.”

Davis posted a picture on Snapchat showing him on the phone and looking at his contract included the message, “A Redskin for three more years.” He said he wanted to play for his hometown team coming out of college and was hoping the Redskins would draft him.

They never got the chance because San Francisco took him sixth overall in 2006. From there, Davis said his career included “peaks and valleys” and called returning to Washington a surreal experience.

After the season, Davis said he felt like he did back in 2007 or 2008 and wasn’t as sore as in years past. His role was smaller than it was earlier in his career as Washington’s No. 2 tight end behind Jordan Reed, but injuries to Reed pressed Davis into No. 1 duties at times.

Davis called it “probably one of the best seasons” of his career and said he’d love to finish it with the Redskins. He would be 35 at the end of the 2019 season if he finishes out this deal.

“I could probably play another six seasons if I continue to take care of myself, which I do,” Davis said. “I’m enjoying the game, I’m playing ball and hopefully I can continue to get more opportunities next year and excel even more.”

NOTE: The Redskins on Wednesday tendered restricted free agent RB Chris Thompson and LB Will Compton. They can negotiate with other teams, but Washington has the right to match any offer sheet within seven days.

