Planned Parenthood president on GOP plan to cut funding, being singled out

March 8, 2017, 8:02 AM | One part of the GOP proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act would cut federal funding for any organization that provides abortions, with a few exceptions. The provision would essentially defund Planned Parenthood if it continues providing abortion services. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how the federal money is used now and why she thinks the proposed policy is a “war on women’s healthcare.”