Planned Parenthood president on GOP plan to cut funding, being singled out

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| One part of the GOP proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act would cut federal funding for any organization that provides abortions, with a few exceptions. The provision would essentially defund Planned Parenthood if it continues providing abortion services. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how the federal money is used now and why she thinks the proposed policy is a “war on women’s healthcare.”

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Take our personal tour of the new Songbirds Guitar Museum
Read More»
election
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Election Coverage Reactions from Candidates
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Election officials say voter turnout down in Chattanooga
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now