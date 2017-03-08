GOP health care bill and you; Clinton resurfacing

Personal impact

Now that House Republicans have put forward a preliminary plan to replace Obamacare, experts are beginning to dissect the bill’s potential impact on the U.S. health care market. We break down the plan’s key elements and examine how health care consumers could be affected.

With friends like this

The Republican plan to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law is already facing opposition — from other Republicans. Conservative lawmakers and advocacy groups derided the plan with nicknames like “Ryancare” and “Obamacare 2.0.”

Resurfacing

While Hillary Clinton has remained largely out-of-sight since the election, she’s scheduled to mark International Women’s Day with a speech tonight in Washington. Clinton is also slated to deliver this year’s commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College. She has started slowly re-emerging on the national stage and may be sending a signal that she plans to remain involved in the issues she holds dear.

Sorry state

On International Women’s Day, it’s worth asking how American working women are doing compared with their peers in other developed countries. The answer: not great. By various measures, including participation in the labor force and the gap in pay by gender, women who work outside the home lag their counterparts in most other advanced economies.

Possible path

“Alexa,” the artificially intelligent brains behind Amazon’s popular Echo digital personal assistant, isn’t proving alluring only to consumers. A range of companies, from financial services firm to pizza vendors, are embracing the platform as a powerful new medium for engaging with customers. Is talking to your computer the next frontier for doing business?

Updating history

Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia mountaintop home, is a popular tourist destination, but only in recent years have tour guides been allowed to give the whole story — including his ownership of some 600 slaves over his lifetime. Among them, Sally Hemings. It’s widely accepted by historians they had six children. Her room is being restored.

