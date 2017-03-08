Giants sign WR Brandon Marshall to 2-year contract

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall walks off the field after the team’s NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the team’s decision says the Jets are releasing Marshall, clearing $7.5 million on the salary cap. Marshall is the latest big-name player to be cut by the Jets, who have also parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Breno Giacomini this offseason. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP) — The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: “Done Deal!!!! #GMEN.”

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

