“Fearless Girl” statue takes a stand for women's equality

NEW YORK — This week, New York received a new tourist attraction when Wall Street’s famous Charging Bull was tested by the mettle of a little girl — just in time for International Women’s Day. CBS News’ Alex Wagner checked it out.

A young girl, head held high, hands firmly planted on her waist, stares down an icon of Wall Street, an arena long dominated by men.

She’s called “Fearless Girl” by artist Kristen Visbal — and she’s taking a stand for women’s equality by facing off with the Charging Bull.

People young and old are flocking to see her including a group of school children who stopped by.

“I wanted to see the new statue of the girl because I feel like it’s really a symbol of power,” said one student.

Another said, “It’s kinda cool that they’ve actually put a girl standing up to the bull there.”

And the bronze statue has become an instant internet sensation.

The idea was hatched by one of the financial world’s biggest firms: State Street Global Advisors. They urge a call to action for more women to serve on corporate boards.

Lori Heinel, an executive with the firm, told CBS News: “I think she’s pushing back, but she’s also engaging in a powerful way. So this isn’t about pushing men aside. It’s about claiming the space that 50 percent of the occupation rightfully should lay claim to.”

“Fearless Girl” was installed in the middle of the night two days ago as a tribute to the resilience of women.

A plaque at her feet reads: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference.”

“Charging Bull” appeared 28 years ago as a sign of Wall Street’s resilience and strength after the 1987 stock market crash.

Alisa France works on Wall Street and commented on the statue.

“She’s great. She’s amazing. She’s powerful and I think just opposite the bull it shows that in this little girl … it doesn’t matter your size … you have that power in you,” France said.

It’s part of a movement that’s grown since President Trump’s inauguration.

Miriam Mejia was part of the march.

“It is our moment,” Mejia said. “I’m empowered.”

Empowered with a message to the titans of Wall Street.