Dalton police arrest another 7 “johns” in online prostitution sting

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton police continued their crackdown on prostitution in the city.

On Tuesday night they arrested another seven people for patronizing prostitutes.

That goes with another eight arrests on Feb. 22nd.

An undercover officer posed as a prostitute, through an online ad.

They say the suspects agree to meet with the officer at a Dalton hotel.

The suspects are

Keeon Jerome Almon Rome,GA

Russell Brunni Rome,GA

John Alan Deere Matthews, NC

Brandon Karl Gokey Rockmart, GA

Jeffery Oliver Rome, GA

Shawn Regan Taylor Rocky Face, GA

Kevin Timothy Yount Dalton, GA

Each faces a misdemeanor count of pandering.

Kevin Yount was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a schedule 4 drug.