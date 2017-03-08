CPD on Increasing Auto Thefts in Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. WDEF)- With people getting out due to warmer weather the Chattanooga Police Department have been getting an increasing amount of auto theft reports.

Since early December residents have been complaining of their vehicles either being broken into or being stolen.

As of right now, none of these reports are connected.

Also there is no suspect information available due to the inconsistency of the thefts.

However, police are finding that people are making themselves more susceptible to theft by leaving their keys in their vehicles.

So far CPD has recovered about 3 vehicles that were stolen, but again warn people to lock up their cars.

“We’re finding that a lot of these vehicles have pricey valuable items inside the car. So anyone walking by can look in and see that the items are there and it makes them a target and these things are even happening in plain sight, so it’s not one of those situations where it happened under the mask of night,” said Cpt. Jerri Sutton of the Chattanooga Police Department.

Now these string of vehicle thefts have so far been concentrated in the Northshore and Downtown areas.

When I mention the downtown areas we are talking about the entertainment sections of the cities where there is a higher concentration of tourists.

