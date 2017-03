CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators identify the victim of a fight overnight as 33 year old Andrew Justin Hensley from Cleveland.

Deputies were called to the Ocoee Village Apartments just after midnight.

Several callers to 911 described a fight in progress.

Officers found the body of Hensley when they arrived.

They are now calling it a homicide.

Sheriff’s officials tell us they have a suspect in the case, but are not identifying them at this point.