America's 11 highest paying careers in 2017

Even though the U.S. economy is growing, many Americans continue to struggle with stagnating wages and few opportunities for professional growth. So where are the jobs that pay well and offer strong career paths?

Most of them are clustering in a handful of fast-growing industries, such as health care and technology. That may prove to be good news for workers with training or experience in these fields, yet many of the country’s workers may still feel left out since these top-paying jobs typically require specialized training or advanced degrees, according to a new study from employment site Glassdoor.

“High pay tends to be tied to in-demand skills, higher education and jobs that are protected from automation,” said Glassdoor spokeswoman Allison Berry. “That’s why we see so many in the tech and health care industries.”

Even though money is typically a top factor when job seekers are looking for a new role, salaries shouldn’t be the only consideration. Company culture and trust in senior leadership are bigger factors for whether employees remain happy with their work or start searching the job ads for new opportunities, according to Glassdoor research.

The top-paying positions in American this year are clustered in two categories, tech and health care, Glassdoor found. Read on to learn about the country’s most lucrative jobs this year.