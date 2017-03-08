America’s 11 highest paying careers in 2017

Most of them are clustering in a handful of fast-growing industries, such as health care and technology. That may prove to be good news for workers with training or experience in these fields, yet many of the country’s workers may still feel left out since these top-paying jobs typically require specialized training or advanced degrees, according to a new study from employment site Glassdoor.
“High pay tends to be tied to in-demand skills, higher education and jobs that are protected from automation,” said Glassdoor spokeswoman Allison Berry. “That’s why we see so many in the tech and health care industries.”
Even though money is typically a top factor when job seekers are looking for a new role, salaries shouldn’t be the only consideration. Company culture and trust in senior leadership are bigger factors for whether employees remain happy with their work or start searching the job ads for new opportunities, according to Glassdoor research.
The top-paying positions in American this year are clustered in two categories, tech and health care, Glassdoor found. Read on to learn about the country’s most lucrative jobs this year.
11. Software engineering manager: $109,350
This managerial role involves overseeing software engineers, and the professionals in it typically have several years of software development experience. After earning a college degree in computer science or a similar field, these professionals work in software engineering or development before stepping into the role.
Glassdoor said it has more than 1,000 openings for this job.
10. Corporate controller: $110,855
Corporate controllers help manage a business’ accounting department, and they can be found across industries and types of companies. The job typically requires a college degree in accounting or related field, as well as a CPA or other certification.
Glassdoor said it has 259 job openings for corporate controllers on its site.
9. R&D manager: $111,905
Research and development managers can work in a variety of fields, ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals. Job requirements vary depending on the industry, but generally companies are hiring professionals with related college degrees and several years of experience in R&D within their field
Glassdoor has 185 R&D manager job openings.
8. Applications development manager: $112,045
Applications development managers oversee a company’s software applications. They can work in many different types of industries and businesses, given the widespread use of business software.
The job generally requires a bachelor’s degree in a related field and several years of experience. Glassdoor has more than 500 job openings for the role.
