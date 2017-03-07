Women share their hopes for the future during Trump's first 100 days

LaNell Babbage-Torres says she’s always been a “fan” of Donald Trump and considered his candidacy an “answer to [her] prayers.”

The Atlanta, Georgia, resident, who works as Director of Minorities at the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, said the issues our country is facing right now aren’t women’s issues, they’re American issues.

“I believe the same rights as a black person, as a woman, as a Christian, should be afforded to every citizen of this country,” Babbage-Torres told CBS News. “The aspirations I have for myself would be the same as that of a white man or whatever.”

Babbage-Torres is passionate about a lot of topics, from education to immigration, and she believes Mr. Trump will lead the country in the right direction.

“Heaven has gates. Heaven has an army. And everybody doesn’t get into heaven,” Babbage-Torres said. “You can not just let any and anybody come into your house.”

“You have to obey the law,” she added. “I love President Trump. I can’t say enough good about him. I’m willing to stand on the front line for him and his family.”