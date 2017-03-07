Whitfield Sheriff warns of phone scam

DALTON (WDEF) – Whitfield County is the latest agency to warn about a popular phone scam that tries to scare you into paying bogus fees.

The Sheriff’s Department says they got three complaints on Monday.

The victims say that someone saying they were with the Court Services Division told them they had warrants out for missing jury duty.

To keep from being arrested, they would have to buy green dot cars and load them with case, then give the card number to the caller.

Some were even told to go to a CVS Pharmacy to get the cards.

One telephone number being used by the scammer is 706-318-9524.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to ask for money.

If you get this kind of call, hang up on the caller and contact your local law enforcement.