Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, March 7, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered showers and storms rolling in today !

Expect mostly cloudy and mild weather through the morning, with lows in the mid 50’s.

A few morning showers will give way to area of rain and storms for the afternoon Tuesday. Also, it will be breezy with highs in the mid 60’s. South winds 15-20 mph & gusty.Look for drier and cooler weather Tuesday night as lows drop into the low 40’s. .

Dry and pleasant weather returns for the middle of the week with lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70.

This upcoming weekend may be unsettled with another area of rain most likely later Saturday through Sunday, followed by drier and a little cooler weather to start next week.

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.

