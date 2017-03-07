Veronica-Pooh Nash Poleate gets her own show on TLC tonight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) A local educator gets her own TV show tonight on the TLC network.

Veronica-Pooh Nash Poleate was a counselor in the Hamilton County school system, but she lives in Ringgold.

She was just a star of the Central Office, until she recorded a video in her car about sharks.

Millions of views later, Pooh was a YouTube star.

(Here is our interview with her in the summer of 2015)

Now more than a year later, she has spun it into her own 8 episode show called She’s In Charge (debuting tonight at 10PM on TLC).

She sounds like she is coming straight from the country, but that road actually wound through degrees at UTC and MTSU.

Here is TLC’s pitch for the show… “She’ll be making house calls – giving advice and spreading love every step of the way.”

Pooh visited Dr. Oz last week and recorded this segment answering The 1 Thing.