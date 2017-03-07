Train slams into charter bus in Mississippi, killing 3

BILOXI, Miss. — A train slammed into a charter bus carrying about 50 passengers in Mississippi on Tuesday, leaving at least three dead.

CBS affiliate WLOX-TV reports the bus was stopped on the tracks when it was struck by the eastbound CSX train in Biloxi. Police Chief John Miller said it was unclear why the bus had stopped, but witnesses told WLOX-TV that the vehicle appeared to be stuck on the tracks.

[embedded content]

Officials said there were three confirmed fatalities resulting from the crash. The passengers on the bus were senior citizens traveling from Austin, Texas, to the casino in Biloxi, WLOX-TV reports.

All 50 passengers were injured in the crash and at least one victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Crews were seen removing people through the emergency windows.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told CBS News it is monitoring the situation.