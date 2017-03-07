Power outage hits northern Grundy County

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) A mystery power outage has struck the northern end of Grundy County on Tuesday morning.

A recorded message at the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative says it began around 5:35 AM CST.

They attribute the outage to “storm damage” and are working on it.

But they do not have an estimated time for fixing the problem.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports that power is out to the northern end of the County.

Sequachee Valley reports outages in the Altamont and Beersheba Springs area.

The Grundy County school system has delayed the start of classes this morning by two hours as a result.