Mayor Berke wins in re-election

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Democrat Andy Berke has been elected to a second term as Chattanooga mayor.

The former state senator earned 64 percent of the vote, compared with 26 percent for his closest of three challengers, City Councilman Larry Grohn.

Berke was elected to his first term as Chattanooga mayor in 2013. Grohn criticized Berke during the campaign for allegedly being distracted from running the city by aspirations for statewide or federal office.

Turnout was about 20 percent of registered voters in Chattanooga.

Berke raised more than $500,000 for his re-election effort, while his three opponents combined for about $62,000.

