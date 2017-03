CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man wanted for a 2015 fatal shooting in Delaware has been arrested in Chattanooga. 33-year-old Bobby Taylor was arrested on Sunday.

Authorities say Taylor has been on the run for more than a year. He was wanted for murder and other charges in a shooting death at a car wash.

Authorities located the suspect in Tennessee after being called to a home for a disturbance.

He is currently being held in custody pending his extradition to Delaware.