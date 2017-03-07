Hawaii to become first state to challenge Trump's revised travel ban

HONOLULU — Hawaii is planning a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

A motion filed in federal court on Tuesday in Honolulu says the state wants to amend its existing lawsuit challenging Mr. Trump’s previous order.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii’s lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.

Hawaii plans to file its amended lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to the motion, attorneys for the government had no position on the request to file the amended lawsuit.

State Attorney General Doug Chin has called the order, issued Monday, “nothing more than Muslim ban 2.0,” CBS affiliate KGMB reports.

In a filing in federal court Tuesday, the state said it intended to seek a temporary stay to the new order. The motion could be heard as early as March 15, a day before the revised ban goes into effect.