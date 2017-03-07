Hamilton County man added to TBI’s most wanted list

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of Rape of a Child and three counts of Attempted Child Neglect. He was last seen in the Hixson area. Officials say there is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.