East Hamilton Beats Blackman to Earn First Ever Trip to the State Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) East Hamilton beat Blackman 72-68 on their home floor Monday night in the sectionals to earn the school’s first ever trip to the

state tournament in Murfreesboro.

It wasn’t easy for the Hurricanes.

They trailed by seven at halftime, and the Blaze quickly went up 11 points to start the third quarter.

East Hamilton chipped away at the lead with several three-pointers.

Despite the Hurricanes 3-point shooting, they did not take the lead until roughly 1:20 left in the game when Cameron Montgomery hit a three

to make it 67-66 East Hamilton.

Noah Fager helped preserve the slim lead on Blackman’s next possession with a big block inside.

The Hurricanes hit some clutch free throws to stay out front.

They held a 70-68 lead with seven seconds left when Blackman inbounded the ball in front of their own bench.

They got off a three for the win, but it was an air ball that Montgomery rebounded.

He then added a pair of free throws to provide the final margin of victory.

East Hamilton students stormed the court as the horn sounded to celebrate the Hurricanes first berth in the state tournament.

Said head coach Rodney English:”I said from the start, this is bigger than basketball for us. This is for our entire school.”

Added guard Justin Dozier:”It’s very hard to believe. We’re making history. First time going to state. It’s just unbelievable.”