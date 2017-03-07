Dramatic video shows SUV spinning out of control after high-speed chase

LANCASTER, Calif. — An hour-long high-speed chase outside of Los Angeles came to a dramatic end Tuesday when police ran the vehicle off the road and tackled the driver after he fled on foot.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the driver was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was believed to be armed during the pursuit.

Officer Kevin Tao with the California Highway Patrol told CBS Los Angeles that the chase began at 11:06 a.m. local time when officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began pursuing the vehicle. The CHP took over the chase at 11:58 a.m. and brought the car to a stop at 12:05 p.m.

Tao said the SUV drove through several spike strips over the course of the chase, flattening two tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle. When that failed to bring the SUV to a halt, the CHP executed a “PIT maneuver,” clipping the back end of the vehicle and sending it spinning out of control.

The SUV smashed into an embankment on the side of the road. The driver then exited the vehicle and yelled at officers before taking off on foot. He was tackled to the ground shortly after.

No one was hurt during the chase, according to CBS Los Angeles.