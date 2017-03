CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – IHOP is celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network.

And you can cash in today by getting a free short stack of pancakes at your local restaurant.

They will ask you to leave a voluntary donation for the Children’s Miracle Hospital in Chattanooga.

The hours are 7-7, but some locations will extend the hours til 10 PM.

Nationally, IHOP hopes to raise $3.5 million for children’s hospitals.