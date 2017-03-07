Battle Academy teacher wins $25,000 Milken Award

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Milken Family Foundation came to Chattanooga on Tuesday to give away $25,000.

They attended a surprise, mystery meeting this morning at Battle Academy.

The winner is 3rd grade teacher Katelyn Baker.

“Early in her career, Katelyn Baker has established herself as an effective and compassionate teacher leader and mentor,” said Dr. Jane Foley. “She tailors instruction to meet her students’ needs, shares successful strategies with colleagues, builds relationships with parents and plays an important role in moving the whole school forward. I look forward to following Katelyn’s exciting future in the teaching profession.”

The Foundation describes her resume for the reward:

As the third-grade team lead, Baker represents her grade level at school meetings and oversees the grade’s day-to-day operations. She leads team planning each week for her grade level and provides feedback on lesson content and pacing. Baker serves on the school leadership team and has worked on committees that focus on arts integration, Socratic seminars, and multiple intelligences. As the school’s literacy support representative, Baker is responsible for sharing key literacy information from the district with her school. She leads best practices sessions for intermediate teachers and mentors student teachers from local universities.

“Early grade educators provide our students a strong foundation from which they can grow into lifelong learners, and Katelyn Baker is working every day to help her students get there,” Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. “She is an exceptional educator who has gone above and beyond to support and encourage each student in her classroom, and I am proud to recognize her with this award.”