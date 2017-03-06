Vols Hope to Exceed Expectations in SEC Tournament

While the Vols may have under-achieved down the stretch, they may have overachieved in the regular season.

Before the season, Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the SEC.

There are only 14 teams in the league.

The Vols basically finished in the top ten in the SEC standings with an 8-10 conference record.

Said head coach Rick Barnes:”We never saw ourselves as a 13th pick. I said it before, do I think we’re capable of being a post-season team, I do. We put ourselves in position, but we didn’t finish it. Now for us to be there we’ve got to go to Nashville with the fact that if we want to play after next week or this week, we better win them all.”

Tennessee opens against Georgia on Thursday at 1pm in Nashville. The winner of that game gets top-seeded Kentucky.