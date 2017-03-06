Vols Hope to Exceed Expectations in SEC Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

While the Vols may have under-achieved down the stretch, they may have overachieved in the regular season.
Before the season, Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the SEC.
There are only 14 teams in the league.
The Vols basically finished in the top ten in the SEC standings with an 8-10 conference record.
Said head coach Rick Barnes:”We never saw ourselves as a 13th pick. I said it before, do I think we’re capable of being a post-season team, I do. We put ourselves in position, but we didn’t finish it. Now for us to be there we’ve got to go to Nashville with the fact that if we want to play after next week or this week, we better win them all.”
Tennessee opens against Georgia on Thursday at 1pm in Nashville. The winner of that game gets top-seeded Kentucky.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rescued Dogs and Cats from Arkansas Getting Medical Care in Chattanooga
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawyers appear in civil court room about Woodmore Bus Crash
Read More»
Whitfield County
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dunlap pursuit ends in arrest of Graysville man
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now