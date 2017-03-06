Teenagers given life sentence for murder of Summerville convenience store clerk

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A judge has sentenced a pair of northwest Georgia teenagers to life in prison for the murder of a convenience store clerk.

In January of 2016, 46 year old Chiragkumar Patel was shot once in the stomach at the Melainne Inn Convenience Store in Summerville.

He died 50 days later in the Floyd County hospital.

18 year olds Zaykives Banard McCray, and Dylon Dave Allen of Rome were charged with the robbery and murder.

The Summerville News reports that investigators say they took cash, cigarettes and potato chips.

They linked an empty bag of Dorritos found in the suspects’ car to the crime scene.

Even though only one shot was fired, both teens were charged with the murder.

Last week, a jury convicted them.

On Monday, the judge sentence the pair to life plus 35 years.