CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lawyers representing the driver in the Woodmore Bus Crash appeared in a civil court room today. They met to discuss the civil lawsuits filed against Johnthony Walker by the families of the 6 deceased children.

Judge J.B. Bennett heard arguments from Walker’s lawyers and lawyers of the families .

Bennett then placed a 3 month hold on all civil lawsuits, or until Walker’s criminal case is settled.